‘Unapologetically Canadian’: Justin Trudeau's last message as PM

Justin Trudeau asserted his Canadian identity in his final message on the last day of his term. The Canadian prime minister's assertion comes amid repeated calls from US president Donald Trump to annex the neighbouring country and his jibes referring to him as “Governor Trudeau.” Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his farewell speech at Liberal Party's convention in Ottawa.(Reuters)

In his message posted on X, Trudeau said, “I am so proud of Canadians. I'm proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what's right, rise to every occasion, and always have each other's backs when it matters most. This may be my last day here in this office, but I will always be boldly and unapologetically Canadian. My only ask is that no matter what the world throws at us, you always be the same.”

Also read | Justin Trudeau vows trade war against Donald Trump-led US for 'foreseeable future': 'Won't back down'

In his speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention on Saturday, Trudeau said he was proud of what his government delivered for “the middle class and the hard-working people to join it.”

Trudeau said the new government has the responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth. "Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given." He said, “None of those happened by accident. None of them will continue without effort,” CBC News quoted him saying.

Mark Carney, chosen as the new prime minister by the ruling Liberal Party to succeed Trudeau, will take oath on Friday, CTV News reported. The swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and members of his cabinet will take place in the Rideau Hall ballroom at 11 am local time.

Also read | Joe Biden's heartfelt note for ‘my friend’ Justin Trudeau amid threats from Donald Trump

Trudeau resigned as Canada's prime minister in January amid looming threat of tariffs from Trump. He had been vocal in condemning the Republican leader for his decision to provoke a trade war, which Trudeau alleged aims to collapse his country's economy for easier annexation by the US.

The Canadian leader was also swift in announcing retaliatory tariffs on the US and warned citizens that trade relations with the neighbour will not improve in the foreseeable future. “I can confirm that we will continue to be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future,” Trudeau had said.