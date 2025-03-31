Uproar as Tim Walz's daughter rejects Grad school offer amid Trump crackdown, calls herself ‘Privileged white woman’

Hope Walz, the daughter of Governor Tim Walz (D) of Minnesota, sparked massive uproar as she declared that she would no longer be accepting the graduate school offer amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on student protestors. Hope Walz with her dad Tim Walz(Reuters)

While revealing the exact reason behind her move, Hope Walz stated that she did not want to give her money to an institute, which does not support “students right to protest”.

Here's what Hope Walz said

Calling herself a “privileged white woman”, she said that she would not necessarily be impacted due to repercussions of protesting on campus.

Hope Walz shared a video on TikTok video on Saturday, stressing that “Students deserve to be protected.”

“Given recent events, I am not going to give my money/go into debt for/support institutions that don’t support their students and the right to protest and speak out for their communities,” she said.

Without naming the college, Hope Walz claimed that she had her “heart set on it” when she first applied for it. She noted that, as a “privileged white woman,” she is not concerned about protection, but she didn't want to face a situation where she is funding a school that doesn't help its kids. “I’m not really in a rush,” she added.

Hope Walz faces backlash

Hope Walz's remarks angered her critics, who accused her of "setting feminism back 50 years" and acting “performatively.”

“White women privilege is getting into college but having such rich parents you can decide to not go.. how noble and brave,” another detractor said.

Some others social media users asked if she was actually accepted to her "dream school," speculating that she might have been making up a complicated excuse when, in fact, she was not admitted.

“I wouldn't be shocked if she didn't even apply to one... it's all theatrics,” another person said.

Trump vows to prosecute ‘agitators’

Following Trump's signing of an executive order outlining pro-Palestine movement that encompassed antisemitic acts on campuses last year, protests on universities have been a focal focus of the new US government.

He pledged to prosecute “agitators” or return them to the nation which they came from and threatened to stop federal support for schools that allow illegal protests.

Trump said he would outlaw masks that conceal a protester's identify and expel and imprison American students who could not be deported.

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the State Department had cancelled the visas of over 300 college students, many of whom had participated in pro-Palestine protests. Additionally, institutions have employed police force to quell demonstrations and encampments since spring 2024, when pro-Palestine demonstrations began to appear on college campuses around the country.