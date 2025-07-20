US drivers over 70 years required to complete extra tests to keep their licenses? Truth behind viral claim

A post surfacing on social media has made some new claims about driver’s license rules for older Americans. The post claimed that from July 2025, the US Department of Transportation would require drivers aged 70 years old or above to complete eye exams, road tests and cognitive screenings to keep their licenses. US drivers over 70 years required to complete extra tests to keep their licenses? (Unsplash - representational image)

The post stated that drivers aged 70 to 80 would be required to renew every four years, those aged 81 to 86 every two years, and drivers aged 87 and older every year. It also claimed that there will be mandatory annual road tests and eye exams for drivers over 87 years of age.

Are the claims true?

Despite the viral claims, no such national law is in place, cleveland.com reported. States have their own driver’s license rules. However, no federal mandate establishes uniform requirements for senior drivers.

Here is a list of states that require vision tests or other screenings for older drivers during renewals:

Alaska: Vision test at age 69 and older

Arizona: Vision test at every renewal

California: Vision test at every renewal for drivers 70 and older

Florida: Vision test at every renewal starting at age 80

Illinois: Vision test at every renewal for drivers 75 and older

Ohio: Vision test at every renewal starting at age 65

Texas: Vision test at every renewal starting at age 79

Virginia: Vision test at every renewal starting at age 75

Some other states also require vision tests, either for all renewals or for drivers starting at various ages, usually ranging from 62 to 80. Officials urge people to check their state’s Department of Motor Vehicles website for the most accurate licensing requirements, and to ensure they are cautious about social media posts spreading misinformation.

Meanwhile, US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy recently announced that the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) will launch a nationwide audit into state practices in issuing non-domiciled Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs). According to the USDOT, the “potential for unqualified individuals obtaining licenses and posing a hazard on our roads” will be specifically reviewed.