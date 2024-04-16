 US economy to outpace G7 peers with double GDP growth rate this year, claims IMF - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US economy to outpace G7 peers with double GDP growth rate this year, claims IMF

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 16, 2024 07:59 PM IST

IMF projects US GDP growth at 2.7%, surpassing other G7 nations.

US has a 2x rate of GDP growth relative to any other G7 country this year, as per IMF projections, while its economy gains the upper hand globally, creating wild market swings by itself.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas holds the IMF's World Economic Outlook during a press briefing at the IMF-World Bank Group spring meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington, DC on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas holds the IMF's World Economic Outlook during a press briefing at the IMF-World Bank Group spring meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington, DC on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

The strong uptick in household spending and investment is projected to deliver GDP growth up to 2.7% this year, based on the latest forecasts by the Fund's World Economic Outlook.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Unlike the expected 2.5 per cent for 2023 declared, the updated estimate represents a 0.6 percentage point rise in outlook.

The outlook is the US economy’s manifestation as the engine for global growth, since worldwide investors declined their own expectations for the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump gets a big thumbs up from Americans, only 1 in 3 think...

IMF forecasts strong uptick

The IMF drill adds that the next best G7 performer this year is Canada, ahead of Germany and the rest, with the growth predicted at 1.2%.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / US economy to outpace G7 peers with double GDP growth rate this year, claims IMF
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On