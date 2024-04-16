US economy to outpace G7 peers with double GDP growth rate this year, claims IMF

US has a 2x rate of GDP growth relative to any other G7 country this year, as per IMF projections, while its economy gains the upper hand globally, creating wild market swings by itself. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas holds the IMF's World Economic Outlook during a press briefing at the IMF-World Bank Group spring meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington, DC on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

The strong uptick in household spending and investment is projected to deliver GDP growth up to 2.7% this year, based on the latest forecasts by the Fund's World Economic Outlook.

Unlike the expected 2.5 per cent for 2023 declared, the updated estimate represents a 0.6 percentage point rise in outlook.

The outlook is the US economy’s manifestation as the engine for global growth, since worldwide investors declined their own expectations for the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

IMF forecasts strong uptick

The IMF drill adds that the next best G7 performer this year is Canada, ahead of Germany and the rest, with the growth predicted at 1.2%.

