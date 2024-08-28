US election process explained: This is how the next president will be elected

As the countdown to the United States general election begins, the nation is immersed in a whirlwind of political debates, campaign rallies, fundraisers, endorsements, and relentless social media chatter, all aimed at determining the next occupant of the White House. US election process explained as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald to take on Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris in one of the tightest contests ever.(AP)

While former President Donald Trump is confident about reclaiming the White House throne, Vice President Kamala Harris is proving to be a formidable obstacle, making the race more intense than ever. As the political noise reaches a crescendo, here’s a breakdown of how the United States will elect its next president.

The Road to the White House: The timeline

The U.S. presidential election process is a complex journey divided into several key phases: primaries and caucuses, national conventions, the general election campaign, and the Electoral College vote.

1. Understanding Primaries and Caucuses: January to June

The journey to the White House began in early 2023, with various candidates announcing their intentions to run for president. Joe Biden emerged as the most prominent Democratic contender, while Donald Trump faced a crowded Republican field, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The primaries and caucuses, were then held in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. These events were essential in determining the presidential nominees for the two major political parties: the Democrats and the Republicans.

Trump, who had maintained a strong lead in the polls since 2020, confidently skipped all GOP debates, believing his nomination was secure. Nikki Haley gained some momentum in late 2023, but none of Trump’s challengers could match his polling numbers, leading most to eventually withdraw from the race.

During primary elections, registered voters cast ballots for their preferred candidate, while states like Iowa used caucuses, which involve local meetings where party members vote on their preferred candidates.

The results of these primaries and caucuses determined how many delegates each candidate would have at their party’s national convention. Delegates are representatives who pledge to support a specific candidate at the convention.

2. National Conventions: July to August

After the primaries and caucuses, the Democratic and Republican parties hold their national conventions, usually in the summer before the general election. These conventions are major political events, featuring speeches, rallies, and the official nomination of each party’s candidate for president and vice president.

This year months before the national convention Joe Biden and Donald Trump enjoyed full support and majority to be the candidates, however Biden had to end his race amidst widespread concerns over his age and mental ability to contest. Soon after his disastrous performance during presidential debate against Donald Trump Biden decided to step aside and handover the baton to Kamala Harris.

Within weeks before the national convention Kamala surged unopposed to become the parties presidential candidate with endorsements from Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Clintons and majority Democrat members.

Before the conventions the presidential candidates announced their running mates, Kamala Haris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Donald Trump opted for senator JD Vance.

At the conventions, delegates formally casted their votes for their candidate who then secured a majority of delegates becomes the party’s nominee. Traditionally the outcome of the conventions has been largely a formality, as the presumptive nominees typically secure enough delegates during the primaries.

3. The General Election Campaign: September to October

Once the nominees are confirmed, the general election campaign kicks into high gear. This phase involves intense campaigning across the country, with candidates making their case to the American people through rallies, debates, advertisements, and social media. The general election campaign is characterized by several key elements:

Presidential debates, often held between September and October, are crucial moments in the campaign. This year Trump and Kamala have agreed for presidential debate on ABC News on 10 September. Whereas vice presidential candidates Vance and Walz will debate on CBS News on October 1.

Campaigns invest in extensive voter outreach efforts, including grassroots organizing, phone banking, and get-out-the-vote drives, to mobilize their supporters.

4. US Election Day: November 5, 2024

Election Day, held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, is when voters across the country cast their ballots for the presidential candidates. This year it falls on November 5, 2024. However, unlike in many other democracies, the U.S. president is not elected directly by the popular vote. Instead, the Electoral College plays a decisive role.

Understanding The Electoral College: A Unique System

The U.S. Electoral College is a unique and sometimes controversial aspect of the American election process. Each state is allocated a certain number of electors based on its representation in Congress—this includes the number of Senators (always two) and the number of Representatives (which varies by state population). There are 538 electors in total, and a candidate needs a majority of 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

5. Electoral Vote: Counting in December, 2024

After Election Day, electors meet in their respective states in December to cast their electoral votes. These votes are then sent to Congress, where they are counted in early January. The candidate who receives a majority of the electoral votes is officially declared the next president of the United States.

What Happens if No Candidate Wins a Majority?

In the rare event that no candidate wins a majority of the electoral votes, the election is decided by the House of Representatives. Each state delegation in the House gets one vote, and the candidate who receives a majority of the votes becomes president. The Senate selects the vice president in a similar process.

6. Presidential Inauguration Day: January 20

The final step in the election process is the inauguration, held on January 20th of the year following the election. On this day, the president-elect takes the Oath of Office, administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and officially begins their four-year term.