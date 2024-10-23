The United States IRS has released its new inflation-adjusted tax brackets for 2025, with income thresholds rising by approximately 2.8% from 2024. For 2025, the standard deduction for married couples rises to $30,000, while the tax-free gift limit increases to $19,000 per recipient. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

This increase shows the smallest hike in many years, registering due to the fact that inflation has slowed. Carbon space adjustments for 2023 and 2024 were 7 per cent and 5.4 per cent higher than the prior baseline because of inflation during the pandemic.

Every year in September, the IRS changes the tax rates and other aspects of taxing for the following year to guard against the phenomenon called ‘‘bracket creep.’’ Bracket creep refers to a situation where inflation lifts taxpayers into higher brackets of taxation despite their having no real purchasing power gain.

For 2025, married couples filing jointly for tax eligible for a 10 per cent standard tax rate will be; $23,850, scaling up from the tax standard of $23,200 in 2024, a small3 increase of 2.8%. This modest increase is some good news as inflation has eased to its lowest level in three years.

Standard deduction adjustments for 2025

In 2025, the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly will rise to $30,000, a 2.7% increase from the current $29,200. For single filers and married individuals filing separately, the deduction will increase to $15,000, up from $14,600 in 2024.

Most taxpayers rely on the standard deduction rather than itemizing deductions. For instance, a married couple earning $100,000 could use the 2025 standard deduction to reduce their taxable income to $70,000. Only taxpayers whose itemized deductions exceed the standard deduction amount would benefit from choosing that route.

Tax brackets

States' tax systems are progressive, meaning tax rates increase with higher income. Taxpayers pay the higher rates only on the income that falls within each bracket, not their entire income.

For instance, a married couple filing jointly who will earn $23,850 in 2025 will be charged $2,385 in taxes for the first $23,850 while those earning a slightly more than $96,950 will be charged the same amount 2,385 in taxes for the initial $96,950, and 11,225 in taxes on each $100 earned above that amount.

Attached to these nominal amounts there can be standard deduction, credits, other deductions that can lead to the fact the taxpayer will actually have to pay less than these nominal amounts or even receive refund.

Capital gains tax rates, estate tax and tax-free gift for 2025

Long-term capital gains will be taxed at 0% for those earning $48,350 or less and for married couples filing joint returns, earning $96,700 or less in 2025. Those with income over these limits but below $ 533,400 for individuals or $ 600,050 for married couples shall be charged 15% while those in the higher bracket shall pay 20% for capital gains.

The estate tax threshold that sets the value of assets for which the federal estate tax is not payable will also rise to $13.99 million in 2025 against the current $13.61 million in 2024.

The IRS has also confirmed an increase of annual individual tax-free gifts for 2025. Gift taxpayers will be permitted to provide up to $19,000 for each beneficiary rather than the $18,000 approved in 2024.