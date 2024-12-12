* US sees Assad's fall as chance to destroy Syria's chemical arsenal 'once and for all'

OPCW aims to secure, eliminate remaining chemical munitions in Syria

*

Investigations confirm Assad regime's repeated use of chemical weapons

*

Thousands of people were killed or injured in chemical attacks during Syria's civil war

By Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM, - The United States sees the fall of Bashar al-Assad as an extraordinary chance to rid Syria "once and for all" of chemical weapons used by his regime to kill or injure thousands of people in its civil war, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Washington will strongly back efforts by the global chemical weapons watchdog to eliminate Syria's chemical arsenal, Nicole Shampaine, U.S. ambassador to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, told Reuters in an interview ahead of a closed-door OPCW session on Syria in The Hague.

Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 as part of a U.S.-Russian deal and agreed to completely destroy its chemical weaponry. But after more than a decade of inspections, Syria still possesses banned munitions and investigators found they were used repeatedly by Assad's forces during the 13-year civil war.

"We want to finish the job and it's really an opportunity for Syria's new leadership to work with the international community, work with the OPCW to get the job done once and for all," Shampaine said.

She expects "there will be a lot of support in trying to seize this opportunity ... and get Syria to comply with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention".

The OPCW is a treaty-based organisation in the Netherlands tasked with implementing the 1997 chemical nonproliferation treaty. It oversaw the destruction of 1,300 metric tons of Syrian chemical weapons and precursors, a large portion on a U.S. ship equipped with specialised hydrolysis systems.

Assad-ruled Syria and its military ally Russia always denied using chemical weapons in Syria's devastating civil war.

Three investigations - a joint U.N.-OPCW mechanism, the OPCW's Investigation and Identification team, and a U.N. war crimes investigation - concluded that Syrian government forces did use the nerve agent sarin and chlorine barrel bombs in the drawn-out conflict with opposition forces.

DANGEROUS DISORDER

With Syria still in disorder with myriad armed groups around the country, the OPCW will be concerned to act quickly to prevent any chemical weapons falling into the wrong hands.

Immediate priorities, diplomatic sources said, include locating and securing chemical weapons sites, taking inventory of remaining chemicals and munitions and determining how and where to destroy them safely.

The demise of the 54-year Assad family regime also provides an opportunity to access areas where chemicals weapons were used and to collect evidence, they said.

Diplomats at the OPCW believe Assad's exit creates an opportunity to gain access to the production and storage facilities of the program, which has included sarin nerve agent, chlorine bombs and other poisonous munitions.

The OPCW conducted 28 rounds of consultations with Assad's government. Among the unresolved issues are "potentially undeclared, full-scale development and production of chemical weapons at two declared chemical weapons-related facilities", OPCW chief Fernando Arias said in November.

The issue will be tackled at a session of the OPCW's 41-member executive council convened in the wake of the sudden collapse last weekend of Assad's government in the face of a lightning rebel offensive after years of battlefield stalemate.

“The Syrian regime, the Assad regime, used chemical weapons, used sarin, used chlorine barrel bombs repeatedly, and never declared those to the OPCW, never verifiably destroyed those. That is inherently a proliferation concern,” Shampaine said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.