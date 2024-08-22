US: Seven Indians held in prostitution sting, including five Telugu origin from Denton, Texas

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested seven Indians in a prostitution suppression sting operation, according to a Tuesday news release. The arrests of Indians come after Denton County Sheriff's Office carried out a prostitution suppression sting operation.

Eighteen males from North Texas were taken into custody as a consequence of the sting operation, which was designed to reduce the number of prostitutes in Denton County, the Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, as per Denton Record Chronicle. The Highland Village Police Department provided support for the operation.

Telugu origin arrested individuals have been identified as Nikhil Bandi, Monish Galla, Nikhil Kummari, Jaikiran Mekala and Karthik Rayapati. The charges filed against them include evading arrest and solicitation of prostitution.

Out of the 18 people, two people were detained on suspicion of soliciting prostitution from minors. Three individuals were taken into custody for avoiding arrest, and two others were accused with possessing guns illegally.

Requesting the services of a prostitute for someone under the age of eighteen is a second-degree crime, while solicitation of prostitution is a state jail felony, according to the state law. Illegal carrying of a firearm and dodging arrest or detention are Class A misdemeanors.

Following the operation, the Sheriff's Office's Human Trafficking Unit is currently investigating into other individuals who may be involved in prostitution.