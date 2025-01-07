US shooting: Texas teen athlete shot dead in community recreation centre parking lot; 3 suspected

A Texas teen athlete was reportedly fatally shot on Thursday, January 2, around 5:30 pm. Authorities later identified the victim as Jaston Hamilton, an 18-year-old male, who suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Birnam Woods Subdivision Recreation Centre, near Hickorygate Drive in Spring, Texas. Jaston Hamilton, 18, was reportedly shot dead in a January 2, 2025, Texas shooting incident near a community recreation centre. (National Gun Violence Memorial)

According to local news outlet Texas Herald News, patrol units with the Harris County Pct 4 Constable’s Office responded to the US shooting incident on Thursday evening. Unfortunately, Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

What do we know so far about Texas athlete Jaston Hamilton's murder

Preliminary details of the case reported by ABC affiliate KTRK shone a light on three male suspects around the same age as Jaston Hamilton. They are believed to be still at large since having fled the scene on foot after a single gunshot was purportedly heard by several witnesses. As per the latest updates, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is leading the case. The official homicide release record state for murder case #250100579 highlights that Jaston’s mother was notified of the tragedy.

Other details summarising witness statements mentioned, “Hamilton was involved in some type of interaction with three other individuals, all black males appearing to be teenagers. During this interaction, which took place in and around Hamilton's vehicle, one of the three black males shot the complainant.” Officers are still working to uncover the nature of the interaction between the victim and the suspects prior to the shooting. Upon reaching the scene of the alleged crime, officers found Hamilton’s body inflicted with one gunshot wound.

More about the Texas shooting victim

Sgt Jason Brown has since urged people with any information related to the incident to come forward and help with the investigation. In a statement, he said, “Any of the residents in the area that witnessed this shooting or possibly have video of the suspects who were fleeing the scene -- we're asking them to contact the sheriff's office.”

Hamilton’s profile on the National Gun Violence Memorial website describes the college athlete’s personality as “funny, energetic, kind.” The 18-year-old was fondly nicknamed ‘Mighty Mouse’ and “always had a joke.”