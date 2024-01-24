US to get a new tallest building soon far away from New York

A real estate giant has revised its plans to build the Boardwalk at Bricktown Tower, aiming to make it the tallest building in the country. Matteson Capital seeks variance for 1,907-foot Tower(AO Architects)

The Oklahoma City Free Press reported that the company, Matteson Capital, wants to increase the height of the tower by a few hundred feet to reach 1,907 feet.

Matteson Capital said in a statement that the height of the tower has a symbolic meaning. “It commemorates the year that Oklahoma joined the United States as the 46th state,” the company said.

The company’s original plan was to build a tower that was 1,750 feet tall, which would have been the second tallest in the country after the Freedom Tower in Manhattan. However, the company announced on Monday that it will seek a variance from the city’s zoning board to build the colossal project. If the variance is granted, the tower will be the fifth tallest in the world.

The project consists of four towers, three of which are about 345 feet tall each. The fourth tower, which is the main attraction, will soar 1,907 feet above the ground, overshadowing Oklahoma City’s skyline.

The project is a mixed-use development that covers 5 million square feet of land. It will have 1,776 residential units, two Hyatt hotels, condos, and 110,000 square feet of space for commercial and community purposes. The top floors of the tallest tower will feature a restaurant and bar, as well as an observation deck, according to Matteson Capital.

However, the project faces some challenges from the city officials. The Oklahoma City Free Press reported that the officials said that the company will need to rezone the property, not just request a variance.

Oklahoma City is a fast-growing city with a population of about 680,000 people, according to the 2020 census. It is the 20th most populous city in the country, and one of the fastest-growing ones.