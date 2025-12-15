US to seek social media and family data from visa-free travelers? Here's what we know
Trump's administration proposes increased information requirements for travelers from visa-exempt nations, mandating social media history for five years.
President Donald Trump's administration has revealed a proposal aimed at significantly increasing the information requirements for travelers hailing from visa-exempt nations.
The proposal, put forth by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), mandates that applicants for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) provide their social media username history for the preceding five years. This initiative is a continuation of investigative policies established during Trump's initial term and aims to enhance national security.
What is the new requirement for visa-free travelers in US?
The plan, which was published in the Federal Register, seeks to gather social media data from foreign visitors for a maximum of five years. The main goal of Executive Order 14161, which became law in January 2025 is “Protecting the United States against foreign terrorists and other national security threats.”
Travelers will be required to submit a list of the social media accounts they have used during the last five years. It is important to stress that the CBP will only look at data that is accessible to the public and they won't be asked to divulge passwords or login details.
Apart from social media, the details required include -- your phone numbers used the last five years, email addresses for last 10 years and extensive family information, such as phone numbers and birthplaces.
Which countries would be affected by these new requirements?
Travelers who use the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) as part of the Visa Waiver Program will be directly impacted by this strict requirement.
Via this program, people of 42 countries can travel or do business in the United States for up to 90 days without requiring a traditional visa.
Andorra
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brunei
Chile
South Korea
Croatia
Denmark
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Norway
New Zealand
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
San Marino
Singapore
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan