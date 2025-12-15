US to seek social media and family data from visa-free travelers? Here's what we know

President Donald Trump's administration has revealed a proposal aimed at significantly increasing the information requirements for travelers hailing from visa-exempt nations. The Trump administration's new proposal requires visa-exempt travelers to provide five years of social media usernames and additional personal information to enhance national security, affecting those using the ESTA program from 42 countries.(Unsplash)

The proposal, put forth by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), mandates that applicants for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) provide their social media username history for the preceding five years. This initiative is a continuation of investigative policies established during Trump's initial term and aims to enhance national security.

What is the new requirement for visa-free travelers in US?

The plan, which was published in the Federal Register, seeks to gather social media data from foreign visitors for a maximum of five years. The main goal of Executive Order 14161, which became law in January 2025 is “Protecting the United States against foreign terrorists and other national security threats.”

Travelers will be required to submit a list of the social media accounts they have used during the last five years. It is important to stress that the CBP will only look at data that is accessible to the public and they won't be asked to divulge passwords or login details.

Apart from social media, the details required include -- your phone numbers used the last five years, email addresses for last 10 years and extensive family information, such as phone numbers and birthplaces.

Which countries would be affected by these new requirements?

Travelers who use the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) as part of the Visa Waiver Program will be directly impacted by this strict requirement.

Via this program, people of 42 countries can travel or do business in the United States for up to 90 days without requiring a traditional visa.

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

South Korea

Croatia

Denmark

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Norway

New Zealand

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

United Kingdom

Czech Republic

San Marino

Singapore

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan