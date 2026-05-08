US trade court deals fresh blow to Trump's 10% tariffs, says not justified

A federal trade court on Thursday dealt another setback to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, ruling that the administration’s temporary 10% global tariffs were not justified under federal law. US President Donald Trump’s 10% global tariffs face setback in US trade court ruling (File photo/AFP)

In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the US Court of International Trade in New York said Trump had exceeded the authority granted to the president by Congress. The court said the tariffs were “invalid” and “unauthorized by law.”

The ruling came months after the US Supreme Court struck down a broader set of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration last year on imports from nearly every country.

India had also been hit with steep US tariffs, including a 25 per cent duty and an additional 25 per cent penalty tariff linked to its continued imports of Russian crude oil. However, an interim India-US trade arrangement later reduced the effective tariff rate to 18 per cent before the Supreme Court struck down the measures.

Court's relief ‘unclear’ The court, however, stopped short of blocking the tariffs nationwide. Instead, the decision applied only to the three plaintiffs involved in the case – the state of Washington, spice company Burlap & Barrel, and toy maker Basic Fun!

Jeffrey Schwab, director of litigation at the Liberty Justice Center, which represented the two businesses, said it remained uncertain whether companies not involved in the lawsuit would still have to pay the tariffs.

“It’s not clear’’ whether other businesses would have to continue to pay the tariffs, Schwab said, reported news agency AP.

At the centre of the dispute were temporary 10% worldwide tariffs imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 after the Supreme Court’s February ruling against the earlier tariff regime. Those tariffs were scheduled to remain in place until July 24.

Another legal setback The decision marked the latest legal hurdle for the Trump administration’s efforts to expand tariff powers and protect of the US economy through import duties.

Last year, Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, arguing that America’s longstanding trade deficit amounted to a national emergency. That declaration formed the basis for sweeping tariffs on imports.

But on February 28, the Supreme Court ruled that IEEPA did not give the president the authority to impose such tariffs.

The Constitution gives Congress the power to levy taxes and tariffs, although lawmakers can delegate limited tariff authority to the president.

The Trump administration is expected to challenge Thursday’s ruling. Any appeal would first go before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, and could eventually reach the Supreme Court once again.