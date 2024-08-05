Usha Chilukuri Vance breaks silence amid husband's 'childless cat ladies' row: ‘This is not the JD I know…’

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of former president Donald Trump's running mate, hit back at the criticism that Ohio Senator JD Vance has been facing ahead of the November elections. Many experts and US political forecasters have suggested that Vance is not a great VP pick for Trump, stating that he is negatively impacting the Republican ticket. Usha Vance sat down with Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt for an interview, which will air on Monday morning. However, a clip of the recorded interview was released Sunday. She defended her husband, JD Vance, amid intense criticism over his "childless cat ladies" remark.(Getty Images via AFP)

Several polls have also indicated that Vance can drastically impact Trump's chances of being reelected in November. In addition, the Ohio Senator has stirred a controversy and drew massive backlash due to his resurfaced “childless cat ladies” remarks against Democrats, including US VP Kamala Harris.

Usha sat down with Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt for an interview, which will air on Monday morning. However, a clip of the recorded interview was released on Sunday.

Usha targets media, calls JD a ‘real person’

When Earhardt asked Usha about the effect of negative press on her, she said: “Well, that can be hard, and sometimes I don't see it all, and sometimes I do see it, and I look at it and think, well, this is not the JD I know. This is not accurate.”

“And other times, it might spawn discussions or thoughts about what we should do next or how we should live. But I think we've been doing this now for a little while, and I've gotten accustomed to it and grown a bit of a thick skin to it. And so I just try to not let it affect the way that I live and the way that I interact with my friends and my family.”

The India-American lawyer further slammed the media for creating a “caricature” of her husband.

“You look at the news sometimes and you just see this caricature of a human. And he's a really good person,” she told Earhardt. “I wish people would pause and actually listen to the words he says and try to understand their meaning and purpose.”

She went on to insist that her husband is a “real person.”

“He has all sorts of dorky interests that anyone of our age could relate to. I think he really cares about having a good conversation, about actually changing things for people who have had a very hard time in this country, and changing it for the better, letting them have the kinds of lives that he's been lucky enough to have himself,” she stated.

Vance stood firm on his statements

Vance appeared for an interview with Megyn Kelly on her SiriusXM show after coming under fire for his 'childless' comment. He, however, stood firm on his statement, saying that "the media wants to attack" him and "back down on this"

“The simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way.”

A recent poll conducted by Mainstreet Research USA and Florida Atlantic University stated that Vance has a net favorable rating of -3 percentage points among registered voters. According to the survey, 44% of participants had a negative opinion about him, while 41% gave a positive opinion.

The interview of Usha will air on Fox & Friends at 6 a.m. ET on Monday.