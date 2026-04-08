US-Iran ceasefire reached? After Trump's ‘heated’ message; report says ‘good news’ expected
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he urged President Donald Trump to extend his 8 PM ET deadline on Iran by two weeks
Soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he urged President Donald Trump to extend his 8 PM ET deadline on Iran by two weeks, and for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for that period, a new update came in. CNN cited a regional source to report on Tuesday that ‘some good news is expected’.
FOLLOW: Iran-US war LIVE: Trump claims ‘heated’ negotiations amid reports of expected ‘good news’
‘Good news expected’
The source told CNN that ‘some good news is expected from both sides soon’, without revealing any further details. The report added that the talks were steered directly by Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir. The source added that ‘a deal is expected to be closed tonight’.
Trump addresses ceasefire deal
Meanwhile, Trump said that his administration is engaged in tough talks with Iran. “I can't tell you, because right now we're in heated negotiations," he told Fox News.
Read More: What could the US target if Trump acts on threats and Iran's likely response? Explained
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt, in an email to The Associated Press, said that the president ‘has been made aware of the proposal, and a response will come’.
Shehbaz Sharif reveals details
This comes as PM Sharif said he has urged Trump to extend his deadline for Iran. "Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future," Sharif wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. "To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks."
Read More: 'Civilizations don't die by bombing': Iran embassies respond to Trump's threat
Sharif said he requested that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz. “We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.”
Trump spoke of Sharif, saying 'I know him very well. He's a highly respected man, all over'.
Earlier on Tuesday, the president threatened to wipe out Iran’s “whole civilization” as the US continued attacks on the country’s main oil export facility. That prompted Iranian mediators to halt its participation in diplomatic discussions, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
A senior White House official downplayed Iran’s maneuver and said that legitimate negotiations continued to take place, the report added. Trump said Monday it was “highly unlikely” he would agree to back off his deadline again.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More