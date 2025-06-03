VA announces $52 million in new grants for veterans suicide prevention

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) states in its latest report that more than 6,400 veterans died by suicide in 2022. In total, about 140,000 service members have committed suicide as reported by the group Stop Soldier Suicide. The suicide rate has more than doubled in veterans 18 to 34 years of age. Veterans are 58% more likely to commit suicide than a non-military individual. According to the VA, most suicide attempts are occurring after exiting, but especially in the first 3 months after service(Pexels)

According to the VA, most suicide attempts are occurring after exiting, but especially in the first 3 months after service. This risk to veterans remains high years after closing the door behind them.

What is happening now ?

The VA announced Wednesday that it will provide $52.5M in new grants to local organizations to address the challenges of veteran suicide. The money will go to community-based organizations to deliver mental health care and crisis services to veterans in need. Applications up to $750,000 will be accepted. The grants can also be renewed each year while the program lasts. The deadline is July 18 at 4:59 p.m. eastern daylight time, as per Newsweek report.

The awards are funded through the Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program which was established in a 2019 law and sought to improve mental health care for veterans. Since its inception in 2022, there has been over $157M awarded to nearly 100 organizations located in 43 states, US territories, and tribal lands.

In addition to the grants

This announcement of grants complements other announcements from the VA this week. There is no longer the need for a second VA doctor to authorize care and services outside of the VA system. This is expected to speed the care process and minimize administrative paperwork.

The VA recently announced updates to simplify benefits claims for families of deceased veterans. Some of these include the relocation of the Office of Survivors Assistance, a new personal support team of veterans called the "White-Glove" Survivor Outreach Team and the increased use of technology to process claims for benefits more expediently.