Want to live like a millionaire after retirement? Check out these 10 affordable US towns

A growing number of American retirees are moving to tiny communities with low costs and a high standard of living. In these small cities, an annual salary of about $50,000 can provide "millionaire-style" luxury, as concerns about the cost of living and financial strains associated with retirement age mount. A rising number of American retirees are relocating to small, affordable towns with high living standards, offering a luxurious lifestyle on a modest income.

Here is a round up a total of 10 towns across America that fit the profile that include low housing costs, friendly communities and amenities that appeal to seniors. The list has been compiled using data from Zillow and Apartments.com.

Lake Charles, Louisiana As the name suggests, this city in the Bayou State is surrounded by swamps and rivers to explore by boat on a quiet, serene evening for the grandpas and grandmas.

Lake Charles sits in southwestern Louisiana and holds one of the biggest Mardi Gras events in the state each year, offering visitors a genuine flavor of local culture.

Now, the cherry on the top factor for this lake-laden city is that the average rent is $1,100, with your own backwater boating experience within the city.

The average home price in Lake Charles is $197,799.

Morristown, Tennessee If you are a nature lover and love watching kids play at the nearby state parks, Morristown is the place for you.

The picturesque Cherokee Reservoir is close to Morristown, which offers easy access to the outdoors thanks to neighboring state parks.

It's even the capital of disc golf in Tennessee, which might be a fun new pastime. The average rent in Morristown goes up to $1,650, while the average home price is $257,008.

Freeport, Illinois For Freeport, let's dig into the most attractive feature of the city, which is the rent average which stands at $722 per month. The average home price is $120,331.

This is the cost-effective city that gives you a “millionaire-style” lifestyle with only a few bucks.

Moreover, Freeport can be a fantastic choice. There are numerous places to eat and shop in the charming downtown. It is the perfect place for retirees who wish to establish roots in a permanent residence during their golden years.

Freeport is home to multiple community theatres and groups that host events each month, just like Gilmore Girls' Stars Hollow.

Eufaula, Alabama To keep your days chirpy and active, Eufaula gives the perfect opportunity with the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge, a perfect spot for hiking, paddling, and birding.

Eufaula sits on the Chattahoochee River, across the water from Georgia. The town is historic and has buildings nestled amongst charming live oaks.

The average rent in Eufaula is close to $865, and the average home price goes up to 156,982.

Florence, Alabama Florence is located across from Muscle Shoals on the Tennessee River's banks. Both cities are known for their excellent music and have a large number of live music venues and events all year long.

Much like Eufaula and Morristown, there are many hiking paths in the area if you want to get outside. There is a vibrant senior center in town that hosts events on most days of the week.

The average rent is almost $1,100, while the average home price is $200,270.

Tupelo, Mississippi Southern states are famed for their small-town charm. And Tupelo offers exactly that charm.

You may travel across this breathtaking natural scenery along the Natchez Trace Parkway just outside of town, and there are always mouthwatering dishes to sample at the well-regarded eateries.

There are events at a nearby senior center every day of the week, including a well-liked bridge club that attracts card enthusiasts.

The average rent is about $1,150, and the average home price here is $197,596.

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Hattiesburg is known for more than just its affordable cost of living. This community excels in many ways, including housing the University of Southern Mississippi. A surprisingly large number of cultural events take place all year long, partly because of the college town atmosphere.

This small town has a lot to offer elders, including a thriving downtown and multiple museums.

The average rent amounts to $1,150, and the average home price is $213,638.

Santa Rosa, New Mexico Santa Rosa can be the ideal retirement location if you're searching for a place with a flair. It is located on the historic Route 66 and has a fascinating history that has attracted creatives and artists from all over the nation.

Retired thrill-seekers may find it interesting that Santa Rosa even provides diving opportunities in its deep blue waters.

The average rent in Santa Rosa is $1,200, and the average home price goes up to $306,813.

Bluefield, West Virginia Bluefield is like the ultimate hill station to live in. The famous Appalachian Mountains, where Bluefield is located, provide a serene backdrop for your golden years.

There are many things to enjoy about this lovely location, including its temperate summers and plenty of small-town charm. Additionally, nature's beauty is easily accessible at the neighboring New River Gorge National Park.

With more than 20% of the town's population over 65, there are many chances for you to meet other retirees.

The average rent for this little heaven is as low as $850, and the average home price is $105,770.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa The Cedar Rapids Kernels, a minor league baseball team, the Indian Creek Nature Center, and the McGrath Amphitheatre are just a few of the city's many entertainment offerings.

There's always something going on here, including a junior hockey team to support, a number of museums, and a busy city market. With so many people over 65, you'll have no trouble making friends with other retirees.

The average rent is $1,090, and the average home price goes up to $202,097.