Was Austin Tucker Martin a Trump supporter? All on Mar-a-Lago suspect's political affiliation

The fatal shooting of an armed man outside Mar-a-Lago on Sunday has prompted questions about the suspect’s beliefs and motivations. Austin Tucker Martin, who was shot by US Secret Service agents after breaching the secured perimeter, has been described by acquaintances as politically outspoken. This includes expressing support for President Donald Trump. Martin reportedly sent a February 15 text message to a co-worker referencing recently released information tied to Jeffrey Epstein. (X/ Bloomberg )

According to TMZ, Martin’s colleagues at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina said he regularly voiced support for Trump and described him as a strong leader. Sources told the outlet he spoke openly about politics and faith and maintained conservative viewpoints in workplace conversations as recently as late 2025.

However, officials have not publicly linked his political views to the security breach.

Text message reveals fixation on Epstein files TMZ reported Martin sent a February 15 text message to a co-worker referencing recently released information tied to Jeffrey Epstein. In the message, he wrote, “I don't know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable,” urging others to raise awareness about what he believed was government inaction.

Co-workers told the outlet he had grown increasingly focused on the issue and often discussed what he believed powerful individuals were “getting away with.”

Frustration over economic pressures People familiar with Martin described him as well-meaning but increasingly frustrated about economic challenges. He reportedly complained about housing costs and the difficulty young adults face in living independently, and he was said to still live with his parents.

At work, he attempted to organize a union to advocate for higher wages, though the effort did not gain traction. Outside of his job, he worked as a sketch artist selling drawings of local scenes and residents.

Authorities say Martin was observed near the north gate carrying a shotgun and a fuel can before breaching the secure perimeter. He was shot and killed by Secret Service personnel.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

While accounts from co-workers suggest he supported Trump, law enforcement agencies have not identified a political motive, and the circumstances surrounding the breach continue to be examined.