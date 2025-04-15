Watch: Elephants at San Diego zoo sense earthquake - What they do next is incredible

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Julian in San Diego County on Monday morning, sending tremors across Southern California. The quake originated just south of the Elsinore Fault Zone, a branch of the larger San Andreas fault system. Shaking was felt as far north as Los Angeles, approximately 120 miles from the epicenter. A video of African elephants reacting to the earthquake at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has gone viral.(Representational Image/ REUTERS)

Elephants Form Protective Circle During Quake

One of the most talked-about moments from the quake came from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where a herd of African elephants reacted instinctively to the tremor. A video, now viral on social media, shows the elephants rushing to shield their young by forming an “alert circle”—a defensive behavior used to protect the most vulnerable members of the herd.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, this behavior highlights the elephants’ strong social bonds and protective instincts.

"Elephants have the ability to feel sound through their feet," The SDZWA told NBC San Diego. "This video demonstrates the strong social family structure in elephant herds."

The video impressed a lot of people online.

“So majestic, Beautiful, and smart they are. We must be their protectors!!” one person reacted.

Another wrote, “Elephants are one of the most amazing creatures we’ve ever known!”

A third person reacted, “Amazing, very smart.”

The Earthquake: What We Know

The quake struck shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, prompting brief evacuations in downtown San Diego. Tremors were also reported in Ramona, San Diego Country Estates, Pine Valley, and Cuyamaca Rancho State Park. Other areas that felt the shaking included Los Angeles, Grand Terrace, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Downey, Cypress, San Pedro, Long Beach, Seal Beach, Pasadena, and Corona in Riverside County.

By 11:30 a.m., four aftershocks between magnitudes 3.0 and 3.9 had been recorded. There were no immediate reports of major damage.