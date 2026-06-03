WATCH: Mansfield native steps in on Frontier flight, restrains man trying mid-air exit on Chicago-bound plane

A Frontier Airlines flight from Puerto Rico to Chicago was diverted to Miami on Sunday night after a passenger reportedly attempted to open an emergency exit door mid-flight. The incident triggered panic onboard and prompted passengers to step in and restrain him, according to a post by Breaking Aviation News & Videos on X. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft was diverted to Miami International Airport. (Screenshots from video posted by @aviationbrk on X)

The incident involved Frontier Airlines Flight 3345, which was travelling from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the crew reported a passenger disturbance mid-journey.

The X post shared video footage of passengers intervening as the situation escalated, describing how travelers restrained a man who allegedly tried “to open an emergency exit door in an attempt to jump off the plane mid-flight.”