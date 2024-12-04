‘Welcome to America’: Biden's bizarre remarks fume netizens as Angolan President tugs and guides him during Africa trip

On his first and only state visit to Africa, outgoing President Joe Biden was escorted by Angolan President João Lourenço, 70, before his American counterpart made a string of embarrassing and perplexing remarks. Joe Biden announced that he is leaving office next month, telling a gathering in Angola that “you don't have to clap” but then added, “you can if you want.”(X)

Lourenço waited for Biden outside the presidential palace in Luanda on Tuesday. When the POTUS arrived, the Angolan President held his arm and ushered him toward a podium so that the 82-year-old did not trip.

Reacting to a clip of Biden and Lourenço shared on X, several users expressed outrage, with one writing: “What an embarrassment he has been the entire four years!”

“Biden really needs to be at home with a caretaker. This is elder abuse,” another said.

“47 days till the 47th President takes his office back,” a third person commented.

Biden quips ‘welcome to America’, calls Angola a ‘city’

“Welcome to America,” Biden joked as US journalists barraged him with questions following the leaders' closing speeches.

Biden further announced that he is leaving office next month, telling a gathering in Angola that “you don't have to clap” but then added, “you can if you want.”

During public engagement outside the National Slavery Museum, he even faltered and called Angola a “city”. “Look, not the city, the city I know is not Angola - in Angola in a vibrant city,” the POTUS said while correcting himself.

Biden mentions Trump and makes a blunder

In a similar vein, he said that President-elect Donald Trump's first term lasted “eight years,” but he corrected himself again and mentioned “four.”

Biden declared $1 billion in “new humanitarian support for Africans” who have been displaced from their homes due to historic droughts. He, however, did not specify which countries would get the help.

His other recent foreign financial commitments have been questioned because Trump, 78, will return to the White House on January 20 after running a campaign on “America First” approach.

Hours earlier, Biden was carefully led down a red carpet for a photo op with the Angolan President. Lourenço put a hand on his back and pointed the way, bringing to mind other similar situations in which world leaders assisted Biden as if he was lost and needed instructions, like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni guided him during a skydiving demonstration in June.