What caused an explosion at Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department? 3 deputies killed

A horrific explosion at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles claimed the lives of three Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department explosion(X@1776Tron)

The explosion happened at 7.30 am near a Bomb Squad vehicle, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department and federal authorities rushed to the spot.

According to preliminary reports, the incident might have been a terrible accident, but the FBI's Los Angeles branch has entered the inquiry.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department blast: What caused the explosion?

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the explosion at LASD training facility. Officials have evacuated the building, which was used for specialized law enforcement training, and are investigating the possibility if any harmful items were there.

Concerns have been raised regarding the site's safety procedures as a result of the incident, and officers plan to provide further details as events unfold.

Also Read: Fumed Trump reacts to WSJ report on Epstein birthday letter, reveals his next move with stern warning to Rupert Murdoch

Gavin Newsom updated on deadly LASD training facility explosion

Governor Gavin Newsom has been updated on the incident. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is in touch with LASD and has promised full state assistance, according to his press office.

“The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services,@Cal_OES, is in contact with the Sheriff’s Department and closely monitoring the situation, and has offered full state assistance. Emergency officials will provide updates as more information becomes available,” the office said.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi also gave an update on X. “I just spoke to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles,” she wrote. “Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.”