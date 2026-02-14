What did Nancy Guthrie post on Nextdoor? Her final post resurfaces as search intensifies

Authorities in Arizona are conducting a thorough search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of television host Savannah Guthrie, who disappeared from her residence under suspicious circumstances. Investigators suspect that she was abducted from the Catalina Foothills region near Tucson, leading to a prominent search that has garnered national attention. Arizona authorities are searching for Nancy Guthrie, 84, missing under suspicious circumstances. Family fears abduction after ransom notes appeared. (REUTERS)

Law enforcement agencies have heightened patrols and have revisited the neighborhood several times, particularly after alleged kidnappers reportedly issued ransom notes demanding payment for her release. The family has conveyed a sense of urgency and concern as the deadline given in the threats has elapsed without any confirmation of her safety.

Nancy resided in the Catalina Foothills community for many years and frequently engaged with her neighbours online. Her presence on the Nextdoor platform showcased a friendly demeanor and a keen interest in family, nature, and local wildlife. She fondly referred to her neighbourhood as "cat five" or “cat foot 5.”

What did Nancy Guthrie share on Nextdoor before her disappearance? Guthrie seldom discussed safety issues online. Her last post on December 28 inquired whether anyone had misplaced an Amazon package. Her other posts primarily centered around gardening and animals rather than criminal activity, according to The Irish Star.

She once stated, “Male thieves. Package stolen from front door yesterday. Be alert US POST OFFICE DELIVERED,” marking a rare reference to crime in her neighborhood.

Throughout the years, Guthrie has used the platform to seek advice and recommendations from her neighbors. She sought assistance in finding a person to renovate her pool and inquired about directions to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

In a different post that centered on wildlife rather than safety, she mentioned, “I’m thinking about buying a Ring or Nest security/doorbell camera? Any suggestions? Which has the best camera? Interested in seeing animal activity at night,” reflecting her curiosity about seeing wildlife rather than guarding against potential dangers.

Security cameras have become an essential element in the investigation regarding Nancy's disappearance. On February 10, authorities released footage from a Google Nest camera that depicts a man tampering with it.