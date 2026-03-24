What happened at San Francisco airport? ICE arrest sparks tension, DHS responds, ‘No reason to suspect…’

A video showing federal agents detaining a woman at San Francisco International Airport has drawn attention after the incident unfolded inside Terminal 3 on Sunday night. Airport authorities said the arrest was not linked to broader enforcement activity. (Wikimedia Commons/ Representational)

The footage captures officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement placing a visibly distressed woman in handcuffs while a child nearby is seen crying. Passengers in the area questioned the agents during the arrest, with some asking for identification as the situation escalated. The clip has since circulated widely on social media, prompting speculation about increased immigration enforcement at US airports.

DHS: Arrest was part of enforcement action The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the woman was part of a Guatemalan migrant family that had been under removal orders since 2019. Officials told Fox News the arrest was part of a targeted operation tied to that case.

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According to DHS, the woman attempted to flee while being escorted, prompting agents to restrain her again. Authorities described the detention as a routine enforcement action rather than a random incident involving travelers.

Officials say incident was isolated Airport authorities said the arrest was not linked to broader enforcement activity. A spokesperson stated there was “no reason to suspect broader enforcement action” at the airport and described the episode as isolated.

The clarification comes amid reports of ICE deployments at select airports to assist with staffing shortages affecting security operations. Officials said that the San Francisco incident was unrelated to those measures.

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Police present, no disruption reported San Francisco police were present at the scene but did not intervene, and agents were able to leave with the woman following the detention.

Airport officials said operations continued as normal, with no impact on flights or passenger processing. The airport, which relies on private contractors for screening, has not experienced the same level of disruption reported at other US travel hubs.

The identities of the woman and the child seen in the video have not been publicly released.