‘What happened to Marco Rubio?’ US State Secy's Vanity Fair photo sparks meme frenzy, ‘He quietly cries in the corner’

Marco Rubio, the United States Secretary of State, garnered limelight and became the focus of online memes, a day after the close-up photo of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in Vanity Fair led to a flurry of speculations about cosmetic treatments. Marco Rubio attracted meme attention after a Vanity Fair photo of Karoline Leavitt sparked speculation about cosmetic procedures.(Bloomberg)

In the now viral Vanity Fair image, Rubio can be seen standing in one corner and gazing down.

Reacting to the picture, one X user wrote: “After being yelled at by Donald Trump a pensive Marco Rubio quietly cries in the corner, away from public view.”

“Who put Marco Rubio in the naughty corner?” another asked.

“This is not going to end well. — Marco Rubio, 2016 Narrator: It did not end well,” a third user said.

“What happened to Marco Rubio?” the fourth person wondered.

Also Read: ‘What happened to her lips?’: Karoline Leavitt's photo on Vanity Fair sparks ‘filler’ speculation

Marco Rubio says he won't run for President in 2028 if…

In the interview with Vanity Fair, Rubio dismissed the possibility of running for president in 2028 should Vice President JD Vance pursue the GOP nomination. “If JD Vance runs for president, he’s going to be our nominee, and I’ll be one of the first people to support him,” Rubio stated to author Chris Whipple.

Also Read: US issues major update for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants, ‘You must undertake…’

Marco Rubio defends Susie Wiles

Marco Rubio slammed Vanity Fair for releasing a sensational profile on White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, in which she provided stunning evaluations of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and his policies.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Rubio aligned himself with other White House officials supporting Wiles, while alleging that Vanity Fair writer Chris Whipple misrepresented quotes and utilized images that were “deliberately manipulated.”

“It is obvious to most people that Vanity Fair deliberately manipulated pictures and reported statements without context to try and make the WH team look bad,” Rubio continued.

Calling her the most loyal and committed to Trump’s mission, he asserted: “She is one of the main reasons why we have a team that works together to carry out the President’s promises to the American people.”

Speaking to the outlet, Wiles stated that her boss Trump is having “an alcoholic’s personality,” a characterisation with which the POTUS said he did not disagree.