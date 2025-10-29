What happened to Young Bleed? Latest on the rapper's health amid battle with death in ICU

Rapper Young Bleed, whose real name is Glenn Clifton Jr, is battling for life in the ICU after suffering a sudden, major medical emergency. Amid rumors of his death circulating on social media, his sister, Tedra Johnson-Spears, released a statement on social media confirming that the rapper is alive, but in a critical condition. The details of his condition are not known.

Rapper Young Bleed.(X/@StessTheEmcee)