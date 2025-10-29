Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

What happened to Young Bleed? Latest on the rapper's health amid battle with death in ICU

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 12:20 am IST

Rapper Young Bleed is in critical condition in the ICU after a major medical emergency. His sister confirmed he’s alive amid false death rumors.

Rapper Young Bleed, whose real name is Glenn Clifton Jr, is battling for life in the ICU after suffering a sudden, major medical emergency. Amid rumors of his death circulating on social media, his sister, Tedra Johnson-Spears, released a statement on social media confirming that the rapper is alive, but in a critical condition. The details of his condition are not known.

Rapper Young Bleed.(X/@StessTheEmcee)
Rapper Young Bleed.(X/@StessTheEmcee)

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / What happened to Young Bleed? Latest on the rapper's health amid battle with death in ICU
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On