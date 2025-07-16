What is Larry Ellison's net worth? Oracle co-founder beats Bezos and Zuckerberg as world’s second-richest person

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has officially become the world's second-richest, overtaking Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. Ellison's wealth rise is linked to Oracle's stock performance, which has tripled since the ChatGPT launch, aided by new semiconductor export policies.(Wikipedia)

Bloomberg Billionaires Index noted that Ellison's net worth is $251.2 billion, and for the first time, he made it to the list. Elon Musk remains in the top spot with a net worth of $357.8 billion.

The 80-year-old co-founder saw his fortune soar as Oracle Corp.'s stock rallied, making it one of the greatest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Since November 2022, when ChatGPT took the world by storm, Oracle’s shares have nearly tripled. In just the past three months, the stock has skyrocketed more than 90%.

ALSO READ| Musk announces Grok AI companions: All you need to know about anime girl Ani

Oracle's Tuesday market push helped Ellison to surpass Bezos and Zuckerberg

On Tuesday alone, Oracle shares rose 5.7% after the U.S. government announced it would loosen export restrictions on semiconductors to China, giving companies like Nvidia and AMD a green light. That news sent Oracle soaring and gave Ellison just enough of a push to overtake Zuckerberg on Bloomberg’s index.

Notably, more than 80% of Ellison’s fortune is tied up in Oracle stock and options.

In recent months, the company has secured tens of billions of dollars in cloud contracts and announced plans to develop gigawatts of data center power to meet the demands of AI powerhouses like OpenAI. Earlier this month, OpenAI significantly expanded its capacity as part of the joint Stargate initiative with Oracle and SoftBank.

The company’s latest earnings blew past expectations, and Oracle CEO Safra Catz confidently stated, “FY26 will be even better.”

ALSO READ| 'That's why Anna left': Is buying out Vogue going to be Jeff Bezos' wedding gift to Lauren Sanchez?

On Tuesday, Ellison posted on X that he would amend his commitment to the Giving Pledge, choosing instead to focus more on the Ellison Institute of Technology, an interdisciplinary research institute he founded in 2023 in collaboration with the University of Oxford.