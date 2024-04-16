What is Nikki Haley's new job at the Hudson Institute?

Nikki Haley has been appointed as the Walter P. Stern Chairperson at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks as she announces she is suspending her campaign, in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)

“Nikki is a proven, effective leader on both foreign and domestic policy. In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity. We are honored to have her join the Hudson team,” John P. Walters, President and CEO of Hudson Institute praised Haley.

Haley also took over the post after withdrawing her name from the Republican primary race after a very bad defeat at the hands of ex-president Donald Trump during Super Tuesday.

But while the moderate brand of campaign strategy may not have propelled her to the White House, the former presidential hopeful made inroads into various sections of the electorate.

During her term as US ambassador to the United Nations (2017-2018) under the Trump administration, Haley raised her made-for-Hollywood political persona in the forthright support of strong US-Israel relations and the US withdrawal from the Paris accord on climate.

Haley takes a new job as thinktank

The Hudson Institute, as the think tank, has a reputation as a place where famous Americans dwell, with the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao joining the Hudson Institute’s family in 2021.

The Indian-American politician has been appointed as the new Walter P. Stern chair during a time when the institute is mourning the death of its late former hardbody, who died in 2022.

As the last straw of the Trump administration, the former UN Ambassador comes after William Barr, the ex-Attorney General, in 2020, and the two-time Secretary of State Pompeo and Chao, in 2021.

In Hudson's statement: “When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson’s work is so critical. They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future. I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world,” Haley shared.

The specifics of Haley’s compensation and work location have not been disclosed.

“It is fitting that Nikki has taken on this title. She is a courageous and insightful policymaker and these qualities are vital in making Hudson the powerhouse policy organization it is today,” Sarah May Stern, the chairperson of the board of trustees stated.