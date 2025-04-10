Menu Explore
What is the ChatGPT action figure prompt? All about the new trend taking netizens by storm

BySumanti Sen
Apr 10, 2025 12:51 PM IST

ChatGPT is now letting its users generate their action figures with the help of a prompt, days after the Ghibli-style AI art trend left several netizens amazed.

ChatGPT is now letting its users generate their action figures with the help of a prompt, days after the Ghibli-style AI art trend took social media by storm. The new concept allows people to turn their images into AI dolls based on the instructions the users list down.

What is the ChatGPT action figure prompt? All about the new trend taking netizens by storm (RJ Anoopa)
What is the ChatGPT action figure prompt? All about the new trend taking netizens by storm (RJ Anoopa)

What is the ChatGPT action figure prompt?

The ChatGPT action figure prompt allows users to turn their images into action figures using the ChatGPT 4o model. Action figures are dolls which various studios use in recent years to market their movies, including Marvel and DC. The figures are simply miniature versions of people’s favourite characters or superheroes, and have become a popular collectible among fans.

However, the simple prompt ensures that action figures are no longer just meant for fictional characters. ChatGPT now allows people to know what their figurine would look like.

To create an action figure, users first need to access the ChatGPT website or application. Then, they need to upload their image and write the prompt, “Use this photo of me to create an action figure of myself in a blister pack, in the style like a premium collectible toy. The figure should be standing up and have a relaxed, friendly smile. The blister pack should have a header with the text ‘[ACTION FIGURE NAME]’ in large letters and a subheading of ‘[SUBHEADING]’ below it. Include accessories in compartments to the side of the figure: [LIST OF ACCESSORIES].”

The AI model presents users with their action figures in a few minutes. However, if a person uses the free version of ChatGPT, they will get only three chances in a day to use this feature.

This trend comes days after the Ghibli trend sent social media users into a frenzy. In that trend, netizens asked AI to modify their pictures into a distinct anime style. While many enjoyed the trend, some slammed it as disrespectful to Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, who once criticised AI-generated animation as “an insult to life itself” and said he “would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all.”

