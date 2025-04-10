Menu Explore
Fans are convinced Hugh Jackman is in Avengers: Doomsday — Did Marvel's 8.5 hour Wolverine breathing video give it away?

ByAalokitaa Basu
Apr 10, 2025 03:07 AM IST

The Avengers: Doomsday cast so far is UNMATCHED. That being said Marvel fans have and always been (rightfully) greedy about their star-studded ensemble lineups

Marvel is either tone-deaf or incredibly cheeky — there's literally no third alternative to describe the studios' plan of action when it comes to the slow burn of a thriller-romance the Avengers: Doomsday Easter egg hunt feels like. The cast so far for the big reunion flick, carries names like Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Kirby, Channing Tatum and Florence Pugh to name a few.

Hugh Jackman breathes as Wolverine for 8.5 hours but fans can only think of him being a part of Avengers: Doomsday!

April being National Stress Awareness Month, the official YouTube handle of Marvel has dropped an 8.5 hour+ video of Hugh's iconic Wolverine, performing...very intense breathing exercises. And guess what, that's all the cue the Marvel fandom needs.

Straight up, fans are now just running with the assumption that Hugh aka Wolverine, will in fact be a part of Avengers: Doomsday. Comments sure as day read: "I'm taking this as confirmation that Hugh will be in Doomsday", "they doin everything except for announcing him in avengers doomsday", "hugh locked in the marvel dungeon till they can find a chair with his name on it" and "first the chair livestream and now this, maybe they're teasing doomsday's runtime".

And no reference to Hugh or Wolverine in contemporary pop culture is ever complete without bring Ryan Reynolds, aka Deadpool, into the mix and this little Marvel stunt too, was no different. "Definitely what Deadpool listens to while going to sleep", read a comment and suit followed others, fanning the Wolverine X Deadpool (or Hugh X Ryan, it's the same thing really) ship: "Is it just me, or are we all just waiting for Hugh and Ryan to finally admit they’re in a relationship?" read another hot take.

One internet user however, really added some perspective to this instant gratification high the Marvel fandom has been chasing, which really poses itself as some food for thought: "I feel like if someone appears in doomsday they’ll probably be killed off, so maybe we should hope they’re in the one after", read the comment.

So, would you want to see Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday?

