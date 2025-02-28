NASA's Sunita Williams to face major health and gravitational challenges after return to Earth; What are they?

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been stuck in the International Space Station (ISS) for more than nine months. After their spaceship suffered technical issues, a space tour that was initially supposed to last a short time was prolonged indefinitely. However, both the astronauts are presently getting ready to return to the Earth after spending nine months in space. Sunita Williams' actual journey will start after her comeback to Earth's gravitational pull, as her body will find it difficult to acclimate to the pressure and weight it has left behind, as per experts.(AP)

While everyone is excited for her fiery return, there are concerns regarding the health she may encounter following extended stay in space.

Williams' actual journey will start after her comeback to Earth's gravitational pull, as her body will find it difficult to acclimate to the pressure and weight it has left behind, as per experts.

Gravity begins to draw everything down the lower extremities, including fluids, stated scientists adding that “even lifting a pencil will feel like an extreme workout.”

“The human body undergoes significant changes in space, and the return journey itself poses physiological challenges. For Sunita Williams, who has spent extensive time in space, the readjustment process will require careful monitoring and rehabilitation,” the expert added, as per HealthSite.com.

Sunita Williams: Health issues that NASA astronaut may face

Muscle atrophy is the prevalent problem that NASA astronauts are currently dealing with due to their prolonged stay at the ISS.

Muscles gets weak since they do not have to exert as much force to maintain the body in microgravity. This is particularly noticeable in the muscles of the legs, back, and core.

A protracted stay at the ISS can also result in bone density loss. According to experts, Williams has been diagnosed with bone density reduction. Extended microgravity exposure reduces bone density, raising the risk of fractures.

Astronauts, who spend a lot of time in microgravity, may also develop heart health issues. The heart reduces its workload in response to weightlessness. The heart could contract slightly in microgravity owing to the less pressure required to pump blood. This may cause fainting, lightheadedness, and low blood pressure when returning to Earth.

She may also face issues with vision, body swelling, fluid redistribution and severely weakened immune system.

Astronauts are more likely to develop cancer and other health problems in the long run due to more exposure to radiation in space.