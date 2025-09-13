'What's going on?': Elon Musk questions Satya Nadella about alleged workers' Charlie Kirk claims

Elon Musk on Friday questioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella over posts made on X allegedly by some employees of Activision Blizzard celebrating the assassination of conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk. Elon Musk was reacting to the screenshots of a thread posted on the social media platform X.(REUTERS File)

Musk was reacting to the screenshots of a thread posted on the social media platform X. According to the user who posted the screenshots, the “mega thread” was by developers and employees working for Microsoft’s gaming arm, Activision Blizzard. HT cannot independently verify that the alleged comments were actually made by Microsoft employees.

“Someone posted a mega-thread of Blizzard devs trashing Charlie Kirk...WoW,” the user wrote.



Elon Musk, who owns X, tagged Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in his reaction to the post and questioned what was happening at the company.

“What’s going on here, @satyanadella?” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote.

Conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk, an ardent supporter of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday at an event at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah. He was debating students on social issues when he was hit by a single shot by a sniper, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, in the neck. The Turning Point USA founder was declared dead hours later after being taken to a hospital.

Aleeged Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson's political affiliation

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is registered as an unaffiliated voter and, according to the Utah voter records, has not voted in the past two general elections, as reported by PEOPLE. Robinson was arrested after authorities alleged that he fired the shot at Utah Valley University that killed Kirk.

The Utah voter records revealed that the suspect was listed as an inactive voter who had not voted in either of the past two general elections. Additionally, he did not respond to the notices sent by the county clerk, as per PEOPLE.

According to the authorities, the shot was taken from an elevated position 200 yards from where the event was taking place. Utah Governor Spencer Cox deemed the incident to be a politically motivated "assassination." He shared that teh suspect was arrested in Washington, Utah, after he confessed to a family member, which later resulted in his arrest.