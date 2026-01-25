What's happening at Blowing Rock restaurant? Massive fire erupts at NC eatery amid heavy snow | Watch

A fire erupted at Bistro Roca at 8.30 am on Sunday, prompting a swift response from emergency services, according to the town of Blowing Rock. A fire bork out at Bistro Roca in Blowing Rock that required emergency services' intervention. (X@ncfirefighters)

Emergency crews arrived at the location to combat the flames. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, as per WCNC.

Bistro Roca has been a longstanding establishment in the Blowing Rock community. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

"Bistro Roca is currently experiencing a structure fire, the town of Blowing Rock stated in a post on Facebook. “No injuries are reported. Thank you to our emergency services for their rapid response. Please give them room to operate. Very sad for a staple here in Blowing Rock.”

Meanwhile, several pictures and videos of the Blowing Rock restaurant fire surfaced on social media platform X.

