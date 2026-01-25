What's happening at Blowing Rock restaurant? Massive fire erupts at NC eatery amid heavy snow | Watch
A fire broke out at Bistro Roca in Blowing Rock, prompting a swift response from emergency services.
A fire erupted at Bistro Roca at 8.30 am on Sunday, prompting a swift response from emergency services, according to the town of Blowing Rock.
Emergency crews arrived at the location to combat the flames. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, as per WCNC.
Bistro Roca has been a longstanding establishment in the Blowing Rock community. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
"Bistro Roca is currently experiencing a structure fire, the town of Blowing Rock stated in a post on Facebook. “No injuries are reported. Thank you to our emergency services for their rapid response. Please give them room to operate. Very sad for a staple here in Blowing Rock.”
Meanwhile, several pictures and videos of the Blowing Rock restaurant fire surfaced on social media platform X.
Also Read: Who is Brandon? Minneapolis man narrates horror after being ‘dragged’ from car, ‘arrested’ by ICE for eight hours
Wonderland Trail closed amid Blowing Rock restaurant fire
Blowing Rock Police Department stated that Wonderland Trail has been shut down from the 200 block down to Laurel Lane due to the blaze.
Bistro Roca is situated at 143 Wonderland Trail. As stated on its website, Antlers Bar commenced operations in 1932 and holds the distinction of being the oldest bar in North Carolina that has been in continuous service.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk