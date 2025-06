The US House of Representatives has formally prohibited the use of WhatsApp on all government-issued devices for congressional staff, citing significant cybersecurity risks. In a memo from the Chief Administrative Officer, alternative messaging platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Amazon’s Wickr, Signal, Apple’s iMessage, and FaceTime were recommended as safer options, as reported by Reuters.

