When and how to watch the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in the US

Fellow Americans, you must be looking forward to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. It is one of the most exciting events in the cricket world. But how can you watch all the matches from anywhere in the world? For a month-long cricket extravaganza featuring 20 teams, with defending champions England facing off against cricket powerhouses. (ICC)

The Men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by West Indies and the US in June 2022, where England will try to defend their title in a bigger tournament with 20 teams.

The teams will be split into four groups of five, with Ireland in Group A and both England and Scotland in Group B. The top two teams from each group will move on to the Super 8 stage.

The Super 8s will have two groups of four, with the best two teams from each group reaching the semi-finals. The US and Canada will kick off the tournament on June 1 in Dallas. The final will be played in Barbados on June 29, and you can watch all the matches from the month-long tournament only on Sky Sports.

Where to watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 series live in US

When to watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 series live in US

You can tune in to Sky Sports regularly from June 1 and stream your favourite matches daily.

The hosts, the West Indies and the US got automatic entry to the tournament, with the US making their first appearance. The top eight teams from the last T20 World Cup in 2022 also qualified: England, Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Regional qualifiers filled the remaining spots. Afghanistan and Bangladesh joined as the next-best teams in the T20I rankings. Ireland and Scotland qualified from Europe, Papua New Guinea from East Asia-Pacific, Canada from the Americas, Nepal and Oman from Asia, and Namibia and Uganda from Africa. Canada will also debut in the tournament.