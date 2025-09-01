When did Trump play golf with Jon Gruden? Photo sparks row amid health speculations

Amid rumors of Donald Trump's health deteriorating, the President on Sunday posted a photo of himself golfing with former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. The photo was shared after the POTUS was seen in golf gear earlier as he left the White House for his Virginia country club. But the photo spiked speculation about his health. President Donald Trump, from left, walks with his grandson Spencer Trump and his granddaughter Kai Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Saturday, Aug. 30.(AP)

“Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden—A really nice guy, and true character!” Trump wrote in the caption.

Internet sleuths noticed that the photo was most likely taken on August 23, i.e., last week. They felt so because a photo shared on 23rd August on Gruden's Instagram account shows him golfing in the same gear he is seen in the photo with Trump. The possibility that the photo is from last week was speculated wildly.

Here's the photo:

Rumors of Donald Trump's health deteriorating circulated on social media after the POTUS' public schedule was empty for a few weeks. '#TrumpIsDead' and '#WhereIsTrump' were trending.

Trump's Recent Public Appearances

The 79-year-old has since been photographed, first at the White House lawn with his grandchildren on Saturday, and then on Sunday as he left to play golf.

Trump's health has been under the scanner since the President was photographed with bruises on his hand, initially concealed, but later left as it is. His swollen ankles were also noticed on social media during his many public appearances.

It sparked such wild speculation that the White House had to issue a health update, saying that the POTUS has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Despite the concerns, the White House has maintained that Trump is in "excellent condition."