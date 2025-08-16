Where is Hurricane Erin? Coast Guard closes ports as category 4 storm threatens Caribbean with wild surf

Hurricane Erin started as a tropical storm on Friday morning and intensified into a Category 4 hurricane by Saturday, CNN reported. Winds jumped from 70 mph to 145 mph in just a day, a brutal leap that turned the system into the Atlantic’s first major hurricane of the season. By Saturday morning, Erin’s center was located about 150 miles northeast of Anguilla. The storm is not slamming straight into Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, or the Leeward Islands, but the outer bands are already feeling the impact.(Representational Image)

Officials stressed that even without landfall, Erin brings several risks. Tropical alerts remain active, and forecasters warned that dangerous currents could stretch into next week.

Hurricane Erin forecast shows northward shift

At present, Erin is bending north, a move that should keep it offshore and away from the mainland US and Bermuda. But forecasters told CNN the track is not locked in.

Even if it stays on course, coastal areas may not get off easy. The National Hurricane Center expects Erin to keep strengthening through Saturday, drawing power from the unusually warm Atlantic. By midweek, the storm could double or triple in size, sending huge waves and rough ocean conditions far beyond its core.

Meteorologists call this “rapid intensification” - when winds increase by at least 35 mph in a single day. Last year, nine Atlantic storms exploded like this, including Helene and Milton. Scientists say hotter oceans, supercharged by climate change, are helping storms grow faster and stronger, CNN reported.

Ports close, heavy rain soaks islands

Ahead of Erin’s approach, the US Coast Guard shut ports across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. CNN reported closures in St. Thomas, St. John, and six additional seaports, with inbound vessels blocked unless granted special approval.

Most spots could see two to four inches of rainfall through the weekend, but in heavier pockets, that number could push to six inches.

Erin marks the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season. Four earlier systems - Andrea, Barry, Chantal, and Dexter - never made it past tropical storm status. Typically, the first hurricane forms around August 11, so Erin is a touch behind schedule. By mid-August last year, there had already been three hurricanes.

With August through October being the heart of hurricane season, forecasters warn Erin will not be the last storm to watch.

FAQs

Where is Hurricane Erin right now?

The storm is about 150 miles northeast of Anguilla, north of the Caribbean islands.

Is Hurricane Erin expected to make landfall?

No direct landfall is expected, but the storm will bring dangerous surf and rain to the region.

How strong is Hurricane Erin?

As of Saturday, Erin is a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 145 mph.

Why did Erin intensify so quickly?

Warm Atlantic waters fueled the storm, triggering rapid intensification.

Is this the first major hurricane of the season?

Yes, Erin is the first major hurricane, though four weaker systems formed earlier.