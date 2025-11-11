Where is James ‘Greg’ Powell? Police in Canton, Georgia, searching for missing 61-y/o man; last footage emerges

Police in Canton, Georgia, are asking for the public’s help to locate missing 61-year-old man James ‘Greg’ Powell, who was last seen just after 9 am on November 2. Police said the most recent footage of Powell shows him leaving his dog with a neighbor that day. He had said he would pick the dog up in a few days. Where is James ‘Greg’ Powell? Police in Canton, Georgia, searching for missing 61-y/o man(Canton Police Department)

Powell’s car was found at the River Green Tennis Courts at 111 Racquet Club Drive. Police said he is believed to be on foot.

Canton Police Department shares updates

Canton Police Department said in a Facebook post that Powell has no known mental health issues at this time. The police added a series of updates in the comment section of the post.

Sharing footage of Powell approaching his neighbor’s residence, Canton Police Department wrote in the comment section, “The most recent video footage of Mr. James “Greg” Powell, recorded on November 2, 2025, shows him dropping off his dog, Ally, at a neighbor’s residence. During this visit, Mr. Powell informed the neighbor that he planned to return in a few days to pick her up. He has not done so, and his current whereabouts remain unknown. We continue to urge anyone with information regarding Mr. Powell’s location or activities since that date to contact Cherokee 9-1-1. We appreciate the public’s continued assistance and support.”

In another update, the police wrote that Powell's dog, Ally, was located safely with a neighbor on Racquet Drive. "As a result, Mr. Powell is believed to be alone. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a large blue jacket. We continue to ask anyone with information regarding Mr. Powell’s whereabouts to contact local authorities immediately. Your assistance and continued awareness are greatly appreciated as search efforts continue,” they added.

In the last update shared in the comment section six days ago, Canton Police Department revealed that there has been no contact with Powell. “Multiple locations, including area hospitals and local detention facilities, have been checked with negative results,” it added. "Currently, Fire Search and Rescue teams are conducting a grid search of the surrounding area. We continue to ask anyone with information about Mr. Powell’s whereabouts to contact local authorities immediately. Your assistance and awareness are greatly appreciated as efforts continue.”

Police urged anyone with information about Powell’s whereabouts to “contact Cherokee 9-1-1.”