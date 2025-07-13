Where is Prince Louis? Fans wonder why ‘popular little naughty’ Royal member did not join family at Wimbledon

Prince Louis did not join his parents and two siblings too watch men singles final of Wimbledon, which is one of his family's beloved summertime events. His disappearance made his Royals fans question about his whereabouts, with one asking on X, "Where is The popular little naughty prince Louis." The absence of Prince Louis at Wimbledon raised questions among fans, with one asking about his whereabouts.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived to see the Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final. George and Charlotte's attendance to the competition was unexpected, considering Kensington Palace had previously stated that the Prince and Princess of Wales would be attending.

As fans were excited to see the Royal family members at Wimbledon, several fans expressed their admiration for the little Prince. “I ❤️ this family. Where is Prince Louis ? He is so funny. I relate to him as the youngest in the family. 😀,” one fans asked on X.

Why wasn't Prince Louis at Wimbledon?

It's possible that Prince Louis is spending a day alone at home with his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, or the family's cherished longterm nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, as per People Magazine.

Louis is believed to have a close relationship with Princess Kate's parents, and during Kate's fourth annual Together at Christmas carol service in December 2024, he gave them a particular shout-out.

“Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me,” he wrote in handwritten note for the “Kindness Tree”.

Prince William, Princess Kate, and their two older children sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court after arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Despite the fact that children are normally not allowed in the Royal Box, royal children are granted an exception due to the incredible demand for one of the 74 seats.

Princess Beatrice, Queen Camilla, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and other royals have been seated in the Royal Box throughout the last two weeks.

Kate sported a bright blue dress with a bow on the shoulder for the event.