Where is Richard Dean Bird? Blue Alert issued out of Missouri amid manhunt for suspect after fatal shooting of deputy

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert out of Highlandville for Richard Dean Bird, 45, accused of shooting a deputy dead in Christian County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert out of Highlandville following the fatal shooting of a deputy in Christian County, KMBC News reported. A manhunt is underway near Reeds Spring in Stone County for Richard Dean Bird, 45, who is accused of shooting the deputy dead. The highway patrol said that Bird’s truck has been found abandoned nearby.
An update said that Bird’s vehicle was seen in the area of the shooting just before 4 pm on Monday, February 23. It was reportedly traveling south on U.S. Route 160 from Route HH in Christian County.
The truck has been described as a white 2001 Chevy with an extended cab, a silver brush guard, rusted roof, black body trim, tinted rear windows and a three-ball hitch.
Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote in an update on Facebook, “BLUE ALERT Update: A search is underway near Reeds Spring in Stone County for Richard Dean Bird, 45, who is accused of shooting and killing a Christian County Deputy. The suspect’s truck was found abandoned nearby. Report sightings by calling 911.”
Bird is armed with a firearm, according to komu.com. He has been described as being white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The deputy who was allegedly killed by Bird has not been named yet. It is unclear what led to the deadly encounter between the deputy and Bird.
What is a Blue Alert?
Blue Alerts are similar to Amber Alerts as both are issued to quickly get information out to the public. However, Blue Alerts indicate a threat to law enforcement and involve suspects who have already harmed or could harm officers.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, “The purpose of the Blue Alert program is to establish a notification system that provides immediate information to the public through issuing and coordinating alerts using various resources following a violent attack upon a law enforcement officer. The Blue Alert aims to protect the public and officers through efficient information dissemination and communication that results in quick and safe apprehension of suspect(s) when such attacks occur.”
