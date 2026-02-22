Where is Sarah Ferguson? Duchess quietly checks into ‘world's most expensive’ wellness clinic as Epstein links resurface

As questions grew over her past relationships with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson quietly checked into what is described as the world’s most expensive wellness clinic, the Daily Mail has revealed. Sarah Ferguson checked into most expensive clinic as Epstein scandal deepened (AP)

The former Duchess of York who is 66 has left the UK as she and her ex-husband became increasingly linked to the growing Epstein scandal which culminated in his arrest on Thursday.

While Prince Andrew was photographed in Windsor and later at Sandringham, Ms Ferguson has not been seen publicly since a brief appearance at her granddaughter Athena’s christening at St James’s Palace on December 12.

Secret stay at $17,523-a-day clinic According to the reports of The Daily Mail, Sarah was staying at the luxury Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland.

The clinic reportedly charges over $17,000 per day. “Sarah left for Zurich just after Christmas, and stayed until the end of January, a Swiss source told Daily Mail.

“She always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she’ll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she’s feeling at her most vulnerable.”

Another friend in Switzerland said Sarah Ferguson is a regular client and was “absolutely crushed” by the release of email exchanges.

The friend added that “Sarah has built up a strong relationship with Paracelsus, so it was the obvious place for her to get away from everything.”

The lakeside clinic offers month-long recovery programmes for ultra-wealthy clients. Patients have access to 15 medical experts, a chauffeur and a private chef.

After spending several weeks there, Ms Ferguson is believed to have travelled to the French Alps and later to the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic charges up to $4,71,782 for a month-long stay which raises questions about how Sarah Ferguson funded her treatment given her past financial struggles.

She recently told friends in the UAE: “I need to get back to work. I need money.” But her endorsement on the clinic’s website has led to speculation that her stay there may have been free.

Sarah Ferguson’s links with Epstein After the release of millions of so-called Epstein files by the US Justice Department, details of Ms Ferguson’s relationship with the financier became public.

Emails showed that she and her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had maintained a friendship with Epstein even after he was first convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution.

Messages revealed Sarah asking Epstein to help pay off her debts and even requesting employment as his house assistant because she “desperately” needed money, despite knowing he was under house arrest in Florida.

In another message, she apologised for publicly criticising him, saying it was done to protect her career as a children’s author and described him as a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend”.

The most damaging revelation showed she took her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to lunch with Epstein five days after his release.