Where's my tax refund? IRS 2025 tracker and schedule details

The US' Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting tax returns on January 27. The agency expects it could receive over 140 million individual tax returns by the April 15 federal deadline – which would lead to millions of people asking when they would get their refund money. IRS 2025 tracker and schedule details (Pixabay - representational image)

The IRS revealed that about 28% of the 11.7 million returns that were processed resulted in direct-deposit refunds in the first week of filing. Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, told NPR that when the current filing season began, "the IRS was coming in in a strong position. That's good for taxpayers.”

Here’s how to check your tax return's status

Those who are planning to file or have already filed can track the progress of their return for tax year 2024 online on IRS’ dedicated Where's My Refund page. The page will show the status of their tax return by around 24 hours after they file electronically.

The IRS has said that you'll need to know the "exact whole dollar refund amount shown on your tax return” to check your refund's status. There are three main phases through which one can track their return – when their return has been received (and is being processed); when their refund is approved (and the expected date of its issue); and the confirmation that the refund has been sent.

According to the IRS, most of the refunds will be issued within 21 days of an individual’s filing date. The IRS says that to get refunds faster, one should file electronically and use direct deposit.

However, anyone who filed early and is waiting for refunds related to two situations – the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Additional Child Tax Credit – might have to wait longer as the IRS can issue these refunds only after mid-February under a requirement in the PATH Act of 2015.

Holtzblatt said that the delay "was an effort to prevent, or to limit, identity fraud.” She added that in these cases, "the refunds would not begin to be paid until after Feb. 15, which translates into people not getting it until early March."

Meanwhile, millions of people can now even file for free online. Since last year's 12-state pilot program, the free Direct File system has expanded and grown to 25 participating states in 2025. This is aimed at those with relatively straightforward tax returns.

"When they did the pilot, they found that a large percentage of those who used it and finished it were very satisfied," Holtzblatt said of the tool on the IRS website. Holtzblatt added that the program’s expansion is "a big step for the IRS and for taxpayers.” It offers guidance to those who file electronically at no charge. Direct File is available in states including New York, Texas, Florida and California.