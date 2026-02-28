Who are Anna Kasparian and Carrie Prejean? Photo with Candace Owens viral; 'won't trade soul for money'

Owens is a prominent conservative activist who is known for her polarizing commentary and her quest to find the truth behind the assassination of another conservative commentator, Charlie Kirk.

A recent social-media surge was sparked by a viral photo on X showing Anna Kasparian and Carrie Prejean alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens , captioned with a message implying unity across political divides.

Read more: Erika Kirk, TPUSA paying influencers to call Candace Owens 'demon'?

Who are Ana Kasparian and Carrie Prejean? Ana Kasparian Ana Kasparian is a well-known American political commentator, media host and journalist. She is most recognised for her work as a co-host and producer on the popular online news programme The Young Turks (TYT).

Kasparian, in her career as a journalist, has engaged in political commentary and analysis on topics ranging from domestic policy to international affairs, becoming a respected figure among progressive media audiences.

She has criticized both political parties, although before identifying as "politically unaligned" starting in 2024, she was a Democrat.

Carrie Prejean Carrie Prejean rose to fame as a beauty pageant titleholder, winning Miss California USA 2009 and finishing as first runner-up in Miss USA 2009.

Prejean’s national presence intensified when her answer on same-sex marriage at the Miss USA contest sparked a heated controversy over social values and political expression.

Prejean's personal life has been subject to public attention since she married former NFL QB Kyle Boller in 2010, with whom she has two children.

Prejean is a committed Catholic; she formally entered the Catholic Church in 2025 and has since championed religious freedom and conservative values.

Prejean was also appointed to President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission; however, she had been removed during a hearing earlier this month over discussions about what constitutes antisemitism. Prejean defended Owens, who frequently spreads conspiracy theories that are antisemitic.

Read more: Candace Owens spills the beans on Trump's SOTU speech, reveals Erika Kirk plans

Social media reactions to Prejean's post Prejean's tweet featuring Kasparian and Owens has sparked a wave of criticism on social media. In the post, Prejean calls all three women, “The three brave women who won’t trade their souls for money, or applause.”

A user on X, The Older Millennial, criticized the post and wrote, “Did you just post a picture and refer to yourself as one of ‘the three brave women’? Jesus Christ, how much attention are you desperate for?”

Another user on X, Liberal Tear Creator, criticized each of the three women's political stances and said, “Ana Kasparian celebrated the decline of Christianity in America, Candace Owens smeared Christian family men who criticized her as demons and pedos. Carrie Prejean lied about nude photos to get into a beauty pageant, then lied again & played victim when caught."

Another X user, Gunpowder & Prayer, wrote, “None of you are brave and you all sold your souls for money ans applause. You're not for humanity, Gaza, America, or truth. You're all for yourselves and your own benefit.”