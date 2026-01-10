Who are Luis David and Yorlenys Betzabeth? Venezuelan couple shot by border agent in Portland identified

A Venezuelan couple was shot by a US immigration agent in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday during what federal authorities described as a targeted traffic stop. The incident, which occurred in the city’s east side, has sparked protests and scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement operations. Police Chief Bob Day said that while the couple may have gang affiliations, this does not explain the events that led to the shooting. (AFP)

Both victims were hospitalized and are “on the road to recovery,” reported BBC.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the couple allegedly moved their vehicle toward the agent, prompting a defensive response. Local authorities, however, caution that the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Hundreds of Portland residents have taken to the streets in response.

Who are Luis David and Yorlenys Betzabeth? The US Department of Homeland Security identified the victims as Luis David Nino-Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras.

Nino-Moncada entered the US illegally in 2022 and has past arrests for driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a vehicle, reported BBC. Zambrano-Contreras entered in 2023 near El Paso, Texas, and has been linked by DHS to a Tren de Aragua-affiliated prostitution ring, as well as a prior shooting in Portland.

Both Police Chief Bob Day and DHS have indicated that the pair have “some involvement” or a “nexus” with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, though police clarified there is limited evidence of a direct connection to the shooting itself, as per Oregon Capital Chronicle.

Neither has current charges tied to Thursday’s incident, and both remain hospitalized in stable condition after surgery.

Police Chief Day said Friday that while the couple may have gang affiliations, this does not explain the events that led to the shooting. “This information in no way is meant to disparage or to condone or support or agree with any of the actions that occurred yesterday,” he said, per BBC.

DHS said the shooting occurred after the driver allegedly attempted to run over the agent, with the vehicle fleeing five miles to an apartment complex where the victims called 911 for help. Videos of the Portland incident have not been publicly released, in contrast to a similar ICE shooting in Minneapolis the day prior.