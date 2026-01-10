Bodycam footage reveals ICE officer's chilling words after shooting Renee Good; 'f****n b***h'

Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in south Minneapolis on Wednesday. The officer has been named as Jonathan Ross. A photo of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent, sits near candles bearing the names of people who have been killed by ICE agents or died in custody, during a vigil for her in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 8, 2026. (REUTERS)

New video emerges On Friday, Alpha News released video that appears to have been taken on the officer's cell phone. The footage shows the officer walking around Good’s vehicle as she sits in the driver’s seat. Good is seen smiling and saying, “I’m not mad at you.”

Another woman identified in other videos as Good’s wife, Rebecca Brown Good, is also seen outside the car talking with the officer. She tells him she is a US citizen and jokes, “We don't change our plates every morning. Just so you know, it'll be the same plate when you come talk to us later.”

The officer films the license plate and continues to circle the vehicle while Good's wife speaks. Then another officer approaches from the driver’s side and tells Good to get out of the car.

Good puts the car in reverse and then drives forward as one officer yells “Woah,” and gunshots are heard. The video does not show the actual shooting and ends shortly after. The officer is heard calling Good a "f-----g b---h" as the car speeds away and crashes into a parked vehicle.