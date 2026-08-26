Who is Anthony Guglielmi? Secret Service Chief of Communications and two other members suspended; here's why

Three officials of the US Secret Service, who are not part of law enforcement, have been placed on administrative leave after the agency's professional standards office initiated an internal investigation. The U.S. Secret Service has placed three non-operational employees on administrative leave pending an investigation into misconduct, underlining its dedication to high standards of conduct and protectee safety amidst ongoing scrutiny.

According to reports from the agency's public information office, the three persons were engaged in non-operational positions at the time the inquiry into possible misconduct commenced. The exact reasons for this action are not yet known as the Office of Professional Responsibility conducts its formal assessment.

Secret Service issues statement "Three non-law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Secret Service have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into potential misconduct," an agency spokesperson said on Tuesday. "Per policy, this incident is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility. We are unable to comment further at this time."

"The U.S. Secret Service is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in fulfilling our zero-fail mission of protecting the President and other high-level government officials. Our critical work demands that our workforce maintain an unwavering commitment to duty, honesty, and courage in all aspects of their jobs. We will continue to pursue the level of excellence that is worthy of the mission which has been entrusted to us by the American people."

Who is Anthony Guglielmi? The officer included in the suspensions is Anthony Guglielmi, who serves as the chief of communications for the agency, according to the UK Independent.

This action comes after revelations last month that a member of Vice President JD Vance’s security detail was investigated due to allegations related to a potential news leak, as stated by the U.S. Secret Service on Thursday.

At that time, Guglielmi clarified that the member of the security detail was undergoing assessment as part of an internal inquiry and a potential criminal investigation concerning compromised "operational and information security."

"While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that potentially threatens the safety of a protectee will not be tolerated," Guglielmi stated in a statement, as per the UK Independent.

Secret Service misconduct investigation: What we know The agency has not publicly disclosed the identity of the person being investigated.

This probe was linked to a report from MS NOW last week, which revealed that some agents had voiced their private dissatisfaction regarding the last-minute travel requests made by Vice President JD Vance and his family.

In a different matter, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed that it is aware of a segment aired on Iranian state television that seems to threaten Barron Trump, the youngest child of President Donald Trump.

The Secret Service has been under continuous public scrutiny, as Trump has been the target of at least three assassination plots in the past two years.