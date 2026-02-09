Who is Bad Bunny bringing to the Super Bowl halftime show? All we know about surprise appearances

As Super Bowl LX draws near, focus is shifting to one of the evening's most eagerly awaited highlights: Bad Bunny's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. Ahead of the grand event on February 8 at Levi's Stadium, the Puerto Rican sensation has not yet confirmed whether he will be joined by any special guests on stage. This uncertainty has only intensified speculation. As Super Bowl LX approaches, Bad Bunny's Halftime Show generates buzz amid speculation about special guest (REUTERS)

In recent discussions, Bad Bunny has characterized the performance as "a massive celebration" and suggested that there will be “many guests." However, he has refrained from disclosing any names or specifics. This air of mystery is consistent with the traditional Super Bowl practice, where unexpected appearances frequently become memorable highlights. Nevertheless, as rehearsals progress and fans analyze every hint, a list of potential collaborators has started to take shape.

This year's performance is historic as Bad Bunny becomes the first artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show featuring a predominantly Spanish-language set, highlighting Latin music and culture at the forefront of one of the most-viewed broadcasts in US television history.

Who will accompany Bad Bunny on stage? While an official announcement regarding special guests for the Halftime Show is yet to be made, Bad Bunny has kept most of the information under wraps. However, history suggests that halftime shows frequently feature unexpected appearances and collaborative performances with artists associated with the headliner.

The media buzz surrounding the event — driven by rumors and fan enthusiasm — has suggested possible surprise appearances from artists who have collaborated with Bad Bunny or have influenced the Latin music landscape. Names such as Shakira, J Balvin, and even other chart-topping artists like Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Rauw Alejandro, Grammy-winning salsa legend Marc Anthony, Maluma and Ivy Queen are often mentioned in discussions among fans and analysts.

While nothing has been confirmed at this point, this kind of star-studded surprise is a key element that contributes to the legendary status of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl: When and where to watch in US This year's Super Bowl— featuring the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks — guarantees exciting football action from the start until the last whistle. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), with a large national television and streaming audience prepared to watch the event.

In the US, the Super Bowl, which encompasses the halftime performance, will be broadcast on NBC, with Spanish-language coverage provided by Telemundo and Universo.

Streaming options are accessible via Peacock, and numerous live television services (such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and NFL+) also offer the broadcast.