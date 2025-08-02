Who is Channing Millerd? All about Princess Diana's niece Eliza Spencer’s fiancé

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd. He proposed to her in Greece's Santorini on July 31, People magazine reported. Eliza Spencer recently took to Instagram to share multiple photographs, including one that features Millerd down on one knee in front of a picturesque location, with a candlelit table behind them. Eliza Spencer and Channing Millerd, together since 2016, recently got engaged in Santorini.(Instagram/elizavspencer)

Another one features the soon-to-be-married couple embracing each other, while Eliza Spencer flaunted her engagement ring. "Forever and Ever," she wrote in a caption along with a heart emoji.

On August 2, the couple shared more images from their romantic getaway in Santorini, noting that the city in Greece will always have a "special place" in their hearts.

As Eliza Spencer takes a step forward in her life, here is all you need to know about her partner.

Who is Channing Millerd?

The duo has been together since 2016 after they met during a dinner party in South Africa. According to People magazine, Eliza and Millerd got to know each other through Greg Mallett, who is the husband of her twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer.

Raised in Cape Town, South Africa, Millerd spent most of his youth in the city.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Millerd started his education at the Western Province Preparatory School and later went on to join Bishops Diocesan College. Post that, he got his bachelor's in creative brand communications from the Vega School in Cape Town.

Millerd also holds a degree in marketing and advertising communications. He has been taking part in various activities, such as rugby and swimming. Thereafter, he started giving water polo and rugby lessons at a local school. He began his professional career as a sales representative and marketing executive across different companies.

Millerd was appointed as the chief operating officer (COO) of DataLedger in 2020. Last year, he started working in the same position for Marxhoff.

Prior to his relationship with Eliza, Millerd had a son, named Nate, who was born in 2014. On his social media accounts, Millerd often shares photographs of himself with his son taking part in various activities.

FAQs

Are Amelia and Eliza Spencer identical twins?

Yes, they are identical twins.

What does Eliza Spencer do?

She works as a model.

How long have Lady Eliza Spencer and Channing Millerd been together?

They started dating each other in 2016.