Who is Charlie Kirk's secret sister? Meet 29-year-old left-wing Bernie Sanders fan

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, had long been seen as an only child; however, he is not. According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old who was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, has a younger sister, Mary Kirk, who has kept a low profile. Growing up in the Democratic, left-leaning suburbs of Chicago, she once shared her brother's Republican enthusiasm but then took a sharp left. In 2011, Mary was even a member of the Wheeling (Illinois) Young. Charlie Kirk's sister, Mary, once shared his Republican views but shifted to the left.(REUTERS)

She first supported Kirk and was in tandem with his ideologies until she met Bernie Sanders when he began his first presidential campaign in 2015.

Charlie Kirk's sister is a Bernie Sanders fan

The 29-year-old, who uses an alias on Facebook, posted a photo grinning and shaking hands with Sanders on social media as she shook hands with him for a second time in 2016. Mary captioned the photo, “#tbt to when I met Bernie a year ago and had no idea who he was, and now he is the light of my life," as per Daily Mail.

Later that year, she posted a photo of him at the podium facing a small bird who sat on a lectern on a campaign trail. Mary wrote, “I was the bird.”

About Mary Kirk

Mary graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2019 with a degree in art history, criticism, and conservation. She works as a gallery assistant while also running her own art consulting business, Kick Art Services, as per Daily Mail.

Mary's social media subtly reflects her political divergence from her brother. Among her posts are some left-leaning images that aligned more with Charlie's opponents, including one image that showed a woman grimacing at a woman. In the caption, she wrote, “mood towards patriarchy.”

A few months ago, she also urged people to support Whitney Plantation, which is a New Orleans museum that educates people about the history and legacies of slavery in the US. However, its funding was revoked by the Trump administration.

Charlie's close pals remained tight-lipped about Mary's left-leaning ideology, but most assured that it had not resulted in any rift in the family. Mike Miller is a suburban Chicago jeweler, who played a key role in Turning Point USA’s early growth with a $50,000 donation in 2014 and is now a member of TPUSA’s board of directors.

Miller told Daily Mail, “Mary was a devoted sister to Charlie. Her politics are her business.”

Another friend told the news outlet, “Their family was no different than a lot of families these days.” The friend added, “Charlie went one way, Mary ending up going the other. Their parents are pretty moderate conservatives.” Kirk was born to Robert Kirk, an architect, and Kathryn Kirk, a mental health counselor.