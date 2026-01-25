Who is Chris Murphy? Democratic senator makes shocking claims about Pam Bondi’s letter to Minnesota officials

A letter sent by US Attorney General Pam Bondi to Minnesota officials has received pushback, with Democratic Senator Chris Murphy alleging the move is aimed at influencing elections rather than enforcing federal law. This comes amid scrutiny of federal immigration operations in Minneapolis, following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, speaks to members of the media, on Jan 7, 2026. (Bloomberg)

Bondi’s letter called on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to cooperate with the Department of Justice by sharing voter roll data with the Civil Rights Division. The letter also seeked access to records related to Medicaid and food assistance programmes, while urging the state to abandon “sanctuary policies” and increase cooperation with ICE and other federal agencies.

She argued that federal oversight would help investigate fraud, save taxpayer money and reduce crime.

Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, criticized the request in a post on X, claiming immigration enforcement was being used as a political tool in swing states.

Murphy alleged that the timing of Bondi’s request raise concerns about political motives. “This has never been about safety or immigration,” he wrote, suggesting that conditioning federal cooperation on access to voter data could allow the Trump administration to exert control over elections in politically competitive states.