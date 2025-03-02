Who is Courtney Johnson? Alpine group fires lobbyist seen making racist comments in viral video

The Alpine Group has fired lobbyist Courtney Johnson, who was the head of their healthcare practice, after conducting an internal review into a viral video where she was seen making racist comments. Courtney Johnson was fired for making racist comments about black people(TizzyEnt/X)

Johnson, was a principal at the Capitol Hill consulting firm, and was registered with numerous high profile companies such as AWS, Leidos Lyft, Amgen, and more.

Also Read: Apple responds after iPhone bug shows Donald Trump's name when user says ‘racist’ in voice-to-text feature

In a statement issued to Playbook by the Alpine Group, they said, “Following a thorough internal inquiry, Courtney Johnson's employment has been terminated, effective immediately, due to conduct inconsistent with company policies and standards. The views expressed are deeply offensive and inconsistent with our firm's values and culture.”

The Alpine Group is a bipartisan government affairs consulting firm which helps its clients to “successfully navigate the halls of Congress, the White House and federal agencies.”

Johnson has also been removed from the firm's website which lists its consultants.

The viral video showed a white woman, later identified as Courtney Johnson, at a Washington Capitals hockey game, texting a man named Jimmy about black people in schools in the “hood” not being well-educated because they did not travel as much as “rich whites.”

Also Read: 'Indian families behave anti-social': Woman's viral post triggers wave of racist remarks

Screenshots of the video zoomed in on the texts and revealed more comments from the person called Jimmy saying that no one has been so “kind and welcoming” to black people as the white world in context to the CIA's treatment of black people and targeted abortions in the community.

Also Read: Megyn Kelly mocks Joy Reid after MSNBC show axes her show, ‘Who's crying now?’

The screenshots also show Courtney Johnson responding, “abortion doesn't target people. Black people have more sex partners and a higher risk of pregnancy...”

The person named Jimmy also claimed that black people found it easier than white people to get into college because of poverty, to which Johnson replied, “It is hardest for whites in suburban areas to get into college…we have the highest GPAs and colleges want diversity so they won't take us…”

The woman also claimed that during the conversation on text, Jimmy said, “I want to kill all blacks,” and “I want to commit genocide,” to while Courtney Johnson continued to talk to him without addressing the disturbing comments.